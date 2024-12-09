One of our favorite robot vacuums is on sale for only $129

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, there's one brand that probably springs to mind before any other. But there are plenty of great options out there beyond Roomba, and one of our favorite models is on sale for nearly half off. The Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max has dropped to $129, which is a discount of 48 percent or $120.

This is our pick for the best ultra budget robot vacuum. Since it has such a deep discount right now, that makes it even more of a budget-friendly recommendation.

Anker Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max $129 $249.99 One of our favorite robot vacuums is 48 percent off. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max was already our pick for the best ultra budget robot vacuum, and it's an even better deal at $129. See at Amazon

We appreciate the slim profile that makes it easy for the RoboVac 11S to clean under low furniture. We found the vacuum to have a long battery life and good suction power, especially for its size.

The main drawback is the lack of Wi-Fi connectivity. That means you won't be able to bark a request for a spot clean at your voice assistant. Instead, you'll need to use a remote to control the vacuum, but it still has many of the features you'd expect from an app-operated model, such as scheduled cleanings. You can also start a cleaning by pressing a button on the top of the unit.

The RoboVac 11S starts cleaning in auto mode with the aim of optimizing the process as it saunters around your home. However, you can select spot cleans and edge cleaning using the remote. One other welcome feature, especially for a robot vacuum in this price range, is the inclusion of effective object detection. So if you're on the hunt for a wallet-friendly robot vacuum for yourself or a loved one, the RoboVac 11S is definitely worth considering — especially at this price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.