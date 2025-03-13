One of our favorite Samsung microSD cards drops to an all-time-low price

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The Samsung Evo Select microSD card is on sale via Amazon . The 512GB model is down to just $33, which is a record-low price and one heck of a deal. This is the newest iteration of this card, with read/write speeds up to 160 MB/s. It's worth noting that only the 512GB version is on sale right now, and the other sizes range from $15 for 64GB to $80 for 1TB.

We love this thing and it easily found a place on our list of the best SD cards . It offers a ten-year warranty, which is nice, and the price range is typically on the lower side. We called the sequential and random read speeds "respectable" in our benchmark tests. This isn't the absolute fastest SD card on the market, but it's a near-perfect storage solution.

To that end, the 512GB model can fit over 200,000 photos in 4K and over 300,000 images in smaller formats. As for video, it holds 80 hours of FHD footage and around 24 hours in 4K. This is also a durable card, with added protection against water damage, extreme temperatures and accidental falls.

On the downside, we come back to the question of speed. The sequential write speeds fall just under 70MB/s, via benchmark tests on CrystalDiskMark. This means that we can't really recommend this card for use inside of a camera. For simple storage expansion, however, the price can't be beat.

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