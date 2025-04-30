Our favorite budget earbuds are back on sale for $45

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are on sale for just $45 via Amazon. This represents a discount of 44 percent, as the typical price is $80. This particular deal only applies to the blue and white models, but other colors are on sale for $50. Also, the sale only works for Prime members, but there's a similar deal straight from the company if you'd rather shop elsewhere. Just use the on-page coupon code for that one.

The Space A40 tops our list of the best budget wireless earbuds. We found the built-in ANC to be impressive, especially when compared to other budget-friendly earbuds. We also enjoyed the sound, which we found to be pleasant and warm. There's multi-device connectivity and wireless charging support beyond that.

Soundcore Anker Soundcore Space A40 (Blue) $45 $80 This deal is 44 percent off MSRP, but note that it's only available for Prime members at Amazon. See at Amazon

The fit is comfortable, which isn't always the case with earbuds, and the battery life is decent. We got around eight hours per charge in our testing, though the included charging case supplies 40 hours or so. The IPX4 water resistance rating is average, but does let the earbuds survive light rain and sweat.

The mic quality is fine, but doesn't handle sibilant sounds too well and can lose your voice in noisy areas. In other words, these aren't the best earbuds for phone calls, though they work in a pinch. They also don't have an auto-pause feature.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.