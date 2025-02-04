Our favorite budget Roomba drops to a new record-low price in Amazon Presidents' Day sale

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I really hate vacuuming and put it off as long as possible. But, my budget isn't very robot vacuum friendly, so, alas I have no choice. However, that might change, as our favorite budget robot vacuum for 2025 is currently 48 percent off thanks to the Amazon Presidents' Day sale. The iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120) is down to $119 from $250 — a new all-time-low price.

There's a reason iRobot's Roomba Vac robot vacuum is across all our best lists (check it out alongside our top smart home gadgets). It's an easy to use, high-performance robot vacuum that's not going to break the bank. For starters, you can control the entire device with iRobot's very easy to use app. All that's required of you is connecting the Roomba to your home Wi-Fi network.

The Roomba Vac robot vacuum also offers features like Clean While I'm Away, cleaning schedules and up to two hours of cleaning on one charge — it automatically heads back to its charging station when on low battery. Plus, you can get a Clean Map report to see exactly where it cleaned.

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