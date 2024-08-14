Our favorite cheap wireless earbuds drop to just $49

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are many, many options for earbuds, all the way up to high-end sets that are bursting with features and deliver stellar audio. But for folks who are looking for a solid pair of earbuds that work well without breaking the bank, there are plenty of options in that area too.

Our pick for the best budget wireless earbuds is the Soundcore by Anker Space A40. You're in luck, because that model has dropped back down to their record low price of $49 . It often retails for $80, so that's a $31 discount. Given that we felt the Space A40 already offered great value at the full retail price, this is a strong deal.

The lightweight earbuds should be comfortable to wear for extended listening sessions. The battery life is rated for 10 hours, with the charging case adding an extra 40 hours of listening time. Anker says that 10 minutes of fast charging will add four hours of listening time.

As you might expect from a lower-cost pair of earbuds, there's not as much detail in the sound profile as in higher-end models, though they offer warm tones and decent bass performance. EQ settings are adjustable in the Soundcore app, as are touch controls.

The Space A40 earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so they should endure everyday sweat and light rain without much of an issue. You can use each earbud independently and connect them to two devices simultaneously.

What makes the Space A40 really stand out compared to rival models is the active noise cancellation (ANC), which performs very well for a set of earbuds in this price range. Adaptive ANC tech adjusts the intensity of the noise cancellation depending on your surroundings. However, higher pitched sounds won't be completely blocked out. You also have the option of adjusting ANC levels manually. The transparency mode isn't bad, either.

On the downside, the mic quality isn't fantastic, so folks on the other end of a phone call may not hear you super clearly. There's no auto-pause when you remove an earbud either. However, those are but small quibbles considering how well the Space A40 earbuds perform in other departments.

