Our favorite Garmin GPS watch is $60 off right now

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The Garmin Forerunner 165 watch is on sale for $190, which is $60 off. Just head on over to Wellbots and enter the code 60ENGADGET at checkout. This code also allows for free shipping, which is always nice.

The Forerunner 165 topped our list of the best GPS running watches, and with very good reason. We loved the lightweight design, bright AMOLED touchscreen and the straightforward physical controls. The GPS is accurate and it tracks workout stats and all-day activity data. The battery also lasts for around 11 days, which is a decent metric.

Garmin Garmin Forerunner 165 $190 $250 Don't forget to enter the code at checkout. See at Wellbots

Starting a run is simple, thanks to a clearly-labeled button. However, this thing can track more than standard runs. It tracks walking, strength training, swimming and a whole lot more. The watch is lightweight and comfortable enough for ultra-sweaty training sessions.

This deal is for the version without dedicated storage for music, though that one's also on sale. The same code works for the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music edition, bringing the price down to $240 from $300. Even the Garmin Forerunner 965 smartwatch is available at a discount. Knock off $120 with the code 120ENGADGET. This model also made the aforementioned list of running watches.

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