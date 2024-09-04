Our favorite smart plug drops to only $35 for a four-pack

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

My nighttime, dim lamp is just out of reach from my bed, forcing me to get up every night just as I've gotten cozy and turn it off. I finally need to pull the trigger and get smart plugs. Thankfully, our favorite smart plug, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25, is currently on sale with a four-pack costing $35, down from $50 — a solid $15 savings. The deal comes courtesy of a 22 percent discount and a $4 coupon you can tack on (just remember to click it). It's only $2 more than the four-pack's all-time low price on Prime Day.

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25 is our top choice thanks to its reliability and fuss-free setup. The plug connects to Wi-Fi and works with iOS and Android devices, letting you access assistant support from Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. The assistants can do tasks like turning your plug on and off. The EP25 also lets you track your device's power consumption and see your real-time energy usage.

The setup is straightforward for the Kasa Smart Plug Mini EP25. You can choose a name for each plug and designate which room it lives in (so you don't accidentally turn the kitchen lights off on someone). Then, program it to switch on at certain times and enjoy getting to stay in bed while turning the light off down the hall.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.