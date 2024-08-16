Our favorite ThermoWorks instant-read thermometer is on sale for $79 right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The ThermoWorks Thermapen One instant-read food thermometer is on sale for $79, which is $30 off and nearly a record-low price. This is an Engadget exclusive so act quickly if you wanna snag one before the sale goes up in smoke on August 22. The typical price, after all, is a whopping $109.

Amazon and other retail outlets are filled with meat thermometers so what makes this one so special? It’s incredibly fast, offering precise temperature calculations in under a second. The display is bright and easy to read, and it rotates depending on how you’re holding the gadget so the temp will always be in view.

There are some other reasons why this thermometer made our list of the best grilling gear. There’s a sleep/auto-wake feature to help preserve battery life and this thing even boasts an IP67 rating to protect against spills. That last one is important, as food tends to splatter.

The Thermapen One also made our list of the best small kitchen gadgets, for similar reasons. We called it “the best your money can buy.” The only major downside to this thermometer is the price, especially when compared to some of its rivals. This deal helps alleviate some of that sticker shock, but only until August 22.

