Paramount+ annual subscriptions are half off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Streaming prices love to go up, but here’s a rare instance in which one is going down. Paramount+ is lowering prices on its two annual plans for a limited time. The cheapest option is just $30 per year, and this gets you the Essentials plan. This is the basic subscription that allows access to Paramount+ programming with ads.

It doesn’t, however, offer access to Showtime. For that, the cost doubles to $60 per year. In addition to the secondary streaming service, this plan offers live CBS streaming and the ability to download shows to a mobile device. This is also an ad-free plan, though live TV still has ads (for obvious reasons.)

For the uninitiated, Paramount+ is home to most, but not all, new Star Trek shows. It also hosts the dad-friendly Tulsa King and the Jeremy Renner vehicle Mayor of Kingstown. As for genre fare, there’s the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles, the recently-canceled Halo show and a remake of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Showtime, on the other hand, is a long-standing cable institution that’s seen as “HBO’s younger sibling.” The platform offers access to hit shows like Yellowjackets, Billions and The Chi. The network also has a stable of older properties, including Dexter, Ray Donovan, Shameless and many more. Finally, it’s the best way to watch Twin Peaks: The Return, which is so dang good.

These deals only last until September 6, at which point the discounts disappear into a puff of smoke. The usual prices for these annual plans are $60 for Essential and $120 for the Showtime bundle. As for monthly subscription costs, they keep going up and up.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.