Paramount+ annual subscriptions are half off through Labor Day weekend

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Streaming prices love to go up, but here’s a rare instance in which one is going down — for a limited time. Paramount+ is running a sale that knocks half off its plans, bringing the cheapest option down to $30 for the year. That's the Essential plan, which provides access to Paramount+ programming with ads. While this isn't explicitly a Labor Day sale, it runs through September 6, so it's joining the bevy of other Labor Day deals you can snag this holiday weekend.

The Essentials plan, however, doesn't offer access to Showtime. For that, the cost doubles to $60 per year, but that's still 50 percent off the usual going rate. In addition to the secondary streaming service, this plan offers live CBS streaming and the ability to download shows to a mobile device. This is also an ad-free plan, though live TV still has ads (for obvious reasons).

For the uninitiated, Paramount+ is home to most, but not all, new Star Trek shows. It also hosts the dad-friendly Tulsa King and the Jeremy Renner vehicle Mayor of Kingstown. As for genre fare, there’s the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles, the recently-canceled Halo show and a remake of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Showtime, on the other hand, is a long-standing cable institution that’s seen as “HBO’s younger sibling.” The platform offers access to hit shows like Yellowjackets, Billions and The Chi. The network also has a stable of older properties, including Dexter, Ray Donovan, Shameless and many more. Finally, it’s the best way to watch Twin Peaks: The Return, which is so dang good.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.