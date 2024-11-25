Peacock Cyber Monday streaming deal: Last chance to get a one-year subscription for only $20

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Streaming deals are hard to come by nowadays, especially after all of the price hikes that have happened in recent months. But Cyber Monday tends to be the time of the year when streaming deals could pop up the most. This year is no different, and one of the best streaming deals we found is on one year of Peacock. You can snag it for only $20, which represents a 75 percent discount. But the offer ends December 2, so you have just a few more hours to sign up if you haven't already.

Peacock doesn't have the name recognition of Netflix or Hulu, but it's still home to plenty of good shows and movies. There's a reason, after all, that the platform made our list of the best streaming services.

Peacock Peacock (One-year subscription) $20 $96 This is 75 percent off. Just remember to cancel before the year runs out. See at Peacock

Peacock isn't just home to the aforementioned Love Island and other reality shows about love not set on islands. The streamer also airs some top-notch content like the AI-centric Mrs. Davis and the surprisingly-decent video game adaptation Twisted Metal. A Peacock subscription also allows access to SyFy shows like the underrated The Ark. Other worthwhile programs include Hysteria!, We Are Lady Parts and Killing It.

There are a few little caveats. First, this subscription is the one with ads. Also, the offer is only available to new subscribers who are not currently paying for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. Finally, it's only available directly from Peacock, and not from third-party billers like Apple or Amazon.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.