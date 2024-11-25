Peacock’s Black Friday deal grants a full year of access for $20

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Fans of random Love Island spinoffs rejoice! Peacock just dropped a doozy of a Black Friday deal. Customers can now sign up for a year-long subscription to the streaming service for just $20 or six months at $2 per month. That’s a discount of 75 percent, no matter which option is selected. The promotion is live right now, but ends on December 2.

Peacock doesn’t have the name recognition of Netflix or Hulu, but it’s still home to plenty of good shows and movies. There’s a reason, after all, that the platform made our list of the best streaming services.

Peacock isn’t just home to the aforementioned Love Island and other reality shows about love not set on islands. The streamer also airs some top-notch content like the AI-centric Mrs. Davis and the surprisingly-decent video game adaptation Twisted Metal. A Peacock subscription also allows access to SyFy shows like the underrated The Ark. Other worthwhile programs include Hysteria!, We Are Lady Parts and Killing It.

There are a few little caveats. First, this subscription is the one with ads. Also, the offer is only available to new subscribers who are not currently paying for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus. Finally, it’s only available directly from Peacock, and not from third-party billers like Apple or Amazon.

