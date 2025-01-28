Pick up a Blink Mini two-pack while it's on sale for $40

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Home security cameras provide a massive peace of mind. I want to know if anyone is coming to my door while I'm away or, for that matter, when I'm home alone. This sanity doesn't exactly come cheap, but, right now, you can get a two-pack of the Blink Mini 2 for just $40, down from $80. The essentially buy one, get one free sale is available on Woot.

The Blink Mini 2 is a plug-in camera that shines a built-in LED spotlight on any after dark visitors. Overall, the device offers better image quality at all times of the day than its predecessor. The Mini 2 will give you realtime motion alerts and you can get features like person detection if you pay for the Blink Subscription Plan.

Blink Two-pack Blink Mini 2 $40 $80 Get the pair now for 50 percent off. See at Woot

You can also shop a four-pack of the Blink Mini 2 for $75, down from $160 — a 53 percent discount. Overall, we're a big fan of Blink's products, naming the Blink Outdoor 4 our choice for best wireless security camera in 2025.

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