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The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E is now 50 percent off at $99. That's a whole $100 off, and if you've been eyeing a Wi-Fi upgrade, now might be the time.

Google claims this mesh router can provide coverage up to 2,200 square feet, and the signal won't lose strength even at the edge of that area. You also have lower latency than Wi-Fi 6, so your internet usage will be smoother overall. Because Wi-Fi 6E offers three bands compared to the two Wi-Fi 6 and older has, the network can divide the burden across more bands and reduce interference.

Google Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E Pick up the Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E while it's 50 percent off. This upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E is a steal. See at Amazon

This sounds complicated, but Google designed the Nest Wi-Fi Pro to be a more straightforward device you can set up and then forget. Besides receiving regular security and software updates, the router can adjust the network's performance and fix simple problems. Plus, it integrates well with Google services and smart home devices. Just make sure you're using the latest Nest Wi-Fi and Google Wi-Fi devices.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E is on our best mesh Wi-Fi systems list due to its ease of use. It's admittedly lacking in the customization department, but the simplicity makes up for it if the former isn't a concern.

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