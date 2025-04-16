Pick up the Twelve South AirFly Pro while it's on sale for only $42

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Wireless headphones can make so many situations more convenient, including your commute and any sort of traveling you might do. But airplanes are stuck in the past when it comes to audio tech for travelers. Your wireless headphones won't help you much if you want to catch an in-flight movie — that is, unless you have a handy gadget like one of Twelve South's AirFly Bluetooth transmitters, which allow you to wirelessly connect with everything from treadmills to TVs.

Amazon has one of our favorites, the AirFly Pro, for only $42 right now, which is 24 percent off its usual $55 price tag. This model lets you pair up to two wireless headphones to access the in-flight entertainment system, so you can finally tell the flight attendants "no, thank you" when they offer you a pair of cheap, wired earbuds.

Twelve South Twelve South AirFly Pro Get it now for 24 percent off. See at Amazon

The AirFly Pro works with all types of headphones, including Sony, Bose and Beats. The transmitter is small enough to fit in your pocket, but lasts for up to 25 hours — meaning you don't have to bother with charging it mid-travel. Plus, it includes a USB-C cable for whenever it does need a juice up.

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