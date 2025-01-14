Pick up this Anker 5K USB-C power bank while it's only $20

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I recently came back from a trip and the whole journey home I had one goal: find an outlet. My phone was at about 30 percent by the time I got to the airport, so I searched for outlets across the terminal and then worried about finding access on the train back home. All of this stress was simply because I didn't bring my Anker Nano Power Bank with me.

Now, I have the option with a lightning charger, but, if you're also traveling quite a bit (or even often out all day), then check out the sale on Anker's Nano Power Bank with Built-in USB-C Connector. Right now, the power bank is 33 percent off, down to $20 from $30. This deal brings it to just about $4 more than its record-low price last Black Friday.

We've rated the Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C as the best portable charger for Android devices (though it's also great for the iPhone 15 and 16). It's compact enough to fit in a small purse or a pocket and doesn't require any cord attached to it. We found the 5,000mAh battery had enough juice to charge a Galaxy S23 Ultra to 65 percent in about an hour, so it works best for a quick boost while you're running around. Plus, you can see how much battery is left thanks to four indicator lights on its front.

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