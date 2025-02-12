Presidents' Day Apple deals include the iPad mini 7 for $100 off

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Presidents' Day Apple deals can be few and far between — truthfully, Presidents' Day has never been a boon for tech deals in general. But each year there are a few standout discounts, and this time one of them is on the iPad mini 7. You can grab it for $100 off right now, bringing it down to $499, which is close to its record-low price.

Apple's latest and greatest diminutive tablet easily found a place on our list of the best iPads. It's a solid refresh without any real tradeoffs when compared to the full-sized tablet. It supports the Apple Pencil Pro, the A17 Pro chip is plenty powerful and the overall design is comfortable to hold. It's an iPad mini.

We called it a "solid and necessary update to the best small tablet on the market" in our official review. We came away impressed by the stereo speakers, which sound much better than one would expect. The display is nice, despite maxing out at a 60Hz refresh rate, and the camera array takes surprisingly decent shots, even in low light. It's great for everyday computing tasks and, of course, for playing mobile games like Balatro.

This model doesn't include an M-series chip, though the A17 Pro is plenty powerful. Also, the battery life isn't going to be winning any awards. We struggled to squeeze ten hours of it. This model also lacks Face ID, which could be an issue for some users. Beyond these minor nitpicks, however, this is a near-perfect teensy tablet.

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