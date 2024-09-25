Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day deals include the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam for a record low of $50
The standard Indoor Cam has dropped to an all-time-low of $30 as well.
There's a major Prime Day sale lined up for October, but Amazon has been getting the festivities started early with discounts on many of its own products. As part of that, it's , several of which have dropped to record low prices.
Take, for instance, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which was . The device is . That's a discount of $30 and its lowest price to date.
There's no prizes for guessing what this camera can do — it has a motorized base that can rotate 360 degrees to give you a complete view of the room (as long as it's positioned optimally, of course). The camera also has a tilt range of 169 degrees and it captures HD video. It has the same features as other indoor Ring cams, such as Live View and two-way talk. Those with a Ring Protect Plan will gain access to additional features. There's also a physical privacy shutter that disengages the mic and camera.
Elsewhere, the regular , which again marks a record low. It's 50 percent off the usual price of $60. Likewise, the Ring Stick Up Camera Pro is half off and has reached a record low price. This model, which is designed to withstand regular rain and snow while capturing footage in 1080p HDR, .
