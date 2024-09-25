Prime Day deals include the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam for a record low of $50

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The standard Indoor Cam has dropped to an all-time-low of $30 as well.

There's a major Prime Day sale lined up for October, but Amazon has been getting the festivities started early with discounts on many of its own products. As part of that, it's holding a sale on Ring devices , several of which have dropped to record low prices.

Take, for instance, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which was unveiled back in May . The device is on sale for $50 . That's a discount of $30 and its lowest price to date.

There's no prizes for guessing what this camera can do — it has a motorized base that can rotate 360 degrees to give you a complete view of the room (as long as it's positioned optimally, of course). The camera also has a tilt range of 169 degrees and it captures HD video. It has the same features as other indoor Ring cams, such as Live View and two-way talk. Those with a Ring Protect Plan will gain access to additional features. There's also a physical privacy shutter that disengages the mic and camera.

Elsewhere, the regular Ring Indoor Cam has dropped to $30 , which again marks a record low. It's 50 percent off the usual price of $60. Likewise, the Ring Stick Up Camera Pro is half off and has reached a record low price. This model, which is designed to withstand regular rain and snow while capturing footage in 1080p HDR, is on sale for $90 .

