Prime Day deals include this Blink Outdoor 4 and Echo Show 5 bundle for only $60

Although the October edition of Amazon Prime Day isn't in full swing just yet, there are still tons of deals to be had, especially on the company's own products. A bundle of a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and Echo Show 5 smart display is available for just $60 . That's $130 off the regular price and it marks a record low for this bundle. There is one caveat, though: this deal is only available to Prime members.

This bundle is one that makes a lot of sense. You'll be able to use your Echo Show 5 to get a live view of whatever the Blink Outdoor 4 camera is capturing with a simple Alexa command.

We recommend both products individually in our guides. We believe the Blink Outdoor 4 is the best wireless security camera around. The name is a bit of a misnomer as you can easily place it inside your home too, not least because it runs on two AA batteries. You'll only need to replace the cells every two years or so.

If you do place the camera outside, you can rest easy knowing that it's weather resistant. Other features include night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You will need a Blink Subscription Plan to store clips in the cloud. Otherwise, you can save footage locally with a Sync Module 2 (which is available separately) and USB flash drive.

As for the Echo Show 5, it's one of the best smart displays with Amazon Alexa (only beaten out by its larger sibling, the Echo Show 8). It's a compact, 5.5-inch smart display that works well as an alarm clock on your nightstand. The tap-to-snooze function comes in handy there, while there's a sunrise alarm that gradually brightens the screen.

The Echo Show 5 does have a built-in camera, which might give you cause for concern if you want to place it by your bed. But the physical camera cover should sate any privacy concerns on that front.

