Prime Day deals include three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited for new users

Amazon is hoping to get more people hooked on Music Unlimited with a pre-Prime Day offer. Those who haven't tried the service before can get three months of access for free. The offer is even better for Prime members who haven't checked out the music-streaming platform. They can use it for four months at no extra cost. Music Unlimited typically costs $11 per month without Prime and $10 per month for Prime members.

The company isn't leaving existing subscribers entirely out in the cold. Those with an individual Amazon Music Unlimited plan can upgrade to the Family Plan at no extra cost for two months.

Amazon Amazon $0 $11 Save $11 Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months to those who haven't used it before. Prime members who are newcomers to the service get an additional month of access at no extra cost. $0 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited includes more than 100 million songs, many of which are available in high definition and/or spatial audio. The service also includes ad-free versions of many popular podcasts.

While it may not be the first music streaming service that springs to mind for most folks, Amazon Music Unlimited may be worth checking out. The HD music selection is particularly notable, since Spotify has yet to offer that feature.

