Prime Day starts tomorrow and the Ring Pan-Tilt indoor Cam is already on sale for a record-low of $50

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Ring devices are on sale for October Prime Day already, joining a bevy of other Amazon devices that have discounts you can snag right now. Take, for instance, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, which was unveiled back in May. The device is on sale for $50. That's a discount of $30 and its lowest price to date.

There's no prizes for guessing what this camera can do — it has a motorized base that can rotate 360 degrees to give you a complete view of the room (as long as it's positioned optimally, of course). The camera also has a tilt range of 169 degrees and it captures HD video. It has the same features as other indoor Ring cams, such as Live View and two-way talk. Those with a Ring Protect Plan will gain access to additional features. There's also a physical privacy shutter that disengages the mic and camera.

Elsewhere, the new Ring Battery Doorbell is 40 percent off and down to $60 and the Doorbell Pro is 35 percent off and down to $150. These are both some of the newest video doorbells Ring has debut over the past year, and both have easy-to-remove batteries that you'll recharge periodically to keep the devices running.

Also, the regular Ring Indoor Cam has dropped to $30, which again marks a record low. It's 50 percent off the usual price of $60. Likewise, the Ring Stick Up Camera Pro is half off and has reached a record low price. This model, which is designed to withstand regular rain and snow while capturing footage in 1080p HDR, is on sale for $90.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.