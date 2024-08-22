Ring's new pan-and-tilt security camera drops to $60 in its first discount

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Home security devices can give us peace of mind, but they don't always come cheaply. That's why we're excited to see Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera finally go on sale. The device, which launched at the end of May, is down to $60 from $80 — a 25 percent discount. The only catch: the sale is just available on the black and white models, leaving the Blush, Charcoal and Starlight options at full price.

Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera offers all the basics with two-way talk and motion alerts but is also the company's first foray into a motorized base, with the device providing a 360-degree look at what's happening inside your home. Plus, it has a tilt range of 169 degrees and displays its view in color HD video. If you're staying in a home with one in it or have visitors, you can activate the built-in hardware kill switch and slide a shutter over the camera — this should also disable any audio.

Right now, you can also get the Ring Video Doorbell for 40 percent off, down to $60 from $100 — just shy of its record low. The doorbell lets you hear, see, and speak with anyone at your front door, with the camera displaying a 1080p HD visual on your computer or phone. It comes with a rechargeable battery and is available in Satin Nickel or Venetian Bronze.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.