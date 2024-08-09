Roomba robot vacuums are up to $420 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Roomba robot vacuums are on sale right now via Wellbots and some of the deals are absolutely fantastic. The biggest discount is for the well-regarded Combo j9+, which is pretty much the company’s top-tier robovac. This vacuum and mop hybrid is typically a jaw-dropping $1,400, but this deal brings the price down to $980. Just enter the code “ENGT420” at checkout.

We loved this unit in our official review, calling it “the ideal robot vacuum and mop” and “a godsend for tired parents.” The vacuuming performance is excellent and mop is a great bonus for mild cleaning duties (it doesn’t excel with sticky messes.) The obstacle detection is fantastic. It’ll avoid furniture, walls and even pet-related fecal matter. It’s a high-end Roomba. You know the drill.

The base is designed well and allows the vac to get stuff done on its own. The vacuum will perform its cleaning duties and empty debris right into the base. This base can accommodate 60 days of solid debris and 30 days of liquid mess before having to be manually emptied. It also features an area for storing accessories.

About the only bad thing one can say about this vacuum is the exorbitant price. The typical cost of $1,400 is simply outrageous, despite being one heck of a cleaning robot. The discount to $980 makes it a more palatable option, but it’s still closing in a grand.

If you want a good robot vacuum and don’t have an endless supply of money, there are other items on sale. The original Roomba j9+, without the mop, is available for $580 instead of $900. Just enter the code “ENGT320” at checkout. The Roomba Combo j7+, which does include a mop, is $680 instead of $1,000 with the code “ENGT320” at checkout. Incidentally, this one made our list of the best robot vacuums.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.