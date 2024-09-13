Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Roomba robot vacuums are up to $620 off right now via Wellbots. These are some real-deal discounts, so if you’ve been saving up for a robovac, it might be time to take the plunge.

The best deal of the bunch is for the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, which is down to $780. The standard asking price is a whopping $1,400, so this is a savings of $620 on the hybrid vacuum/mop. All you have to do is jot down “ENGAD620” in the checkout field.

We loved this robovac in our official review, calling it “the ideal robot vacuum and mop.” The vacuuming performance is top-tier and can even suction up stubborn cat hair. The obstacle detection is also on point, so it won’t get tripped up by the actual cat. The battery life is good and the base is well-designed and easy to use/empty.

The j9+ also found a place on our list of the best robot vacuums. It won the award for best combo model, as the mopping element is nearly as refined as the vacuum. It can struggle with extremely sticky messes, however, but will easily handle regular floor maintenance.

The only real downside with this device is the price. It’s hard to recommend any vacuum at $1,400, even if it helps save tons of time. This isn’t quite the case at $780.

Wellbots is also selling the Roomba Combo j5+ model for just $440 instead of $730, which is a savings of $290. Just pop the code “ENGAD290” in the checkout field. The regular j9+, without the mop, is on sale for $580 instead of $900 with the coupon code "ENGAD320."

