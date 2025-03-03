Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones are on sale for record-low prices

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Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones are on sale for record-low prices, making this a great time to upgrade. The standard S25 is down to $700 , which is a discount of $100. The slightly-beefier S25+ now costs $800 instead of $1,000. Finally, the S25 Ultra has been discounted to $1,100 from $1,300. All of these deals are available via Amazon.

This is Samsung's latest and greatest smartphone line, having just released back in January. We appreciated the base S25 in our official review , calling out the solid build quality and incredible battery life. The processor is also noticeably more powerful than last year's model. This makes the whole Gemini AI experience smoother, if that's something you're into.

The camera system is fantastic, though virtually unchanged from the S24. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as Samsung phones offer a top-tier experience for shutterbugs. The S25 and its cousins are tangibly thinner, which is nice, and the 2X AMOLED screen is plenty bright, at 2,600 nits.

The S25 Ultra is pricier, but did make our list of the best Android phones . The 6.9-inch screen is glorious, with an anti-reflective Gorilla Armor 2 panel, and the new 50MP ultra-wide camera sensor is useful. It does have some extra horsepower, but it seems to be used primarily to boost the AI experience . If you want the speediest AI around, go for the Ultra. If you just want a great smartphone, consider the S25 or the S25+.

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