Samsung's 27-inch 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor is 48 percent off at Amazon for Labor Day

Samsung's first 5K monitor is now on sale at Amazon for almost half off its original price. The company announced the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor at CES 2023 and released it first in South Korea before bringing it to the United States with a list price of $1,599 in July last year. Now, you can get the 27-inch monitor for only $830, 48 percent less than its list price and the lowest we've seen the device go for on the e-commerce website. To note, ViewFinity S9 is comparable to the 27-inch Apple Studio Display, which is also a 5K monitor that will set you back at least $1,599.

The ViewFinity S9 has a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, 218 pixels per inch, 99 percent DCI-P3 that delivers color saturation and a 60Hz refresh rate. It was designed with creatives in mind and has a matte display to reduce light reflections. The monitor also comes with an Intelligent Eye Care mode that automatically optimizes brightness, reduces blue light and eliminates screen flickering in order to reduce eye strain.

You can connect it to both Windows and Mac devices, thanks to its DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, so you can use it as a monitor for various PCs. If you stream or attend video calls frequently, you can use its built-in SlimFit 4K camera that's also compatible with both Macs and Windows computers.

The monitor is Apple AirPlay-compatible and will be able to mirror or extend your screen, which you help you boost your productivity. If you're looking at lengthy documents and a vertical screen would be ideal, you can pivot the monitor 90 degrees to keep reading without scrolling as much. In addition, you can just as easily use it for entertainment, because it comes embedded with several smart TV apps, as well as Samsung's Gaming Hub.

