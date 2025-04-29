Samsung's 512GB Pro Plus microSD card hits an all-time low of $30

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The Samsung 512GB Pro Plus microSD card has hit an all-time low price. You can pick one up for just $30 via Amazon, which is a massive discount of 40 percent. The 256GB model is also on sale, but it's actually slightly more expensive than the 512GB card.

This model came in second on our list of the best microSD cards, and with good reason. It's fast, with up to 180 MB/s transfer speeds. It also comes with a USB reader, which is a must for integrating with certain PCs. The card performed admirably in our long-term testing, so it should last for a good while without any issues.

The zippy read and write speeds make it particularly suited for portable game consoles, so it's worth considering as an accessory for the Steam Deck and the original Nintendo Switch. As a heads up, it will not work with the Nintendo Switch 2, as the upcoming console requires a MicroSD Express card.

Beyond being locked out of the Switch 2 party, this is a great all-around microSD card at an unbeatable price. The only real downside is that Samsung caps the warranty at ten years, and some companies go longer than that.

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