Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 drops to $230 for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday, and if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is $70 off. That makes it $230, a record low for the device.

Our team tried out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at the Paris Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year (Samsung’s second Unpacked of the year, to be precise). It’s one of the first smartwatches to receive Wear OS 5, the latest Google wearables operating system. Fun fact, even Google’s products didn’t get it until later.

The Galaxy Watch 7’s features include an improved heart rate tracker, an energy score calculator to determine your physical readiness for the day and suggested responses in messaging, which are powered by Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI will formulate responses based on your past conversations, but the feature only works if you allow it to read them.

Additionally, Samsung’s AI model can gather your sleep habits and provide useful insights. The smartwatch is even powerful enough to detect signs of sleep apnea and severe instances of breathing disruptions.

While we haven’t reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7, we did put the Galaxy Watch 6 through a detailed evaluation. We found it to be comfortable to wear and great for fitness enthusiasts, and it has dedicated health-tracking functions for those who need it. If anything, we take it as a good sign that Samsung has a high standard for its smartwatches.

