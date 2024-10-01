Save $40 on the Ninja Creami ice cream maker with this Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

An early Amazon Prime Day deal lets you save $40 on the Ninja Creami Deluxe ice cream maker. The 11-in-1 kitchen accessory, one of our favorite kitchen gadgets, is on sale for only $210 (usually $250).

The Creami is based on a patent for an innovation previously only found in the restaurant biz. Once it expired, Ninja leaped at the chance to incorporate its design into a relatively affordable consumer product. The result is fast, easy and surprisingly yummy ice cream made from home.

Instead of the churning method used in most ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami uses a drill-like utensil to blend a frozen liquid base into a tasty dessert. Although it’s pretty loud while doing its thing, it’s still quieter than most countertop blenders — and only stays noisy for a few minutes.

When reviewing the standard Creami model (this Deluxe one includes extra containers and settings), Engadget’s Sam Rutherford concluded that tasting its resulting ice cream was “the best part.” It produces desserts with intense flavors and smooth textures. This higher-end model also makes smoothies and Frappuccino-style coffee drinks.

“Because the base is spun instead of churned, there’s less air inside your finished product,” our reviewer wrote. “This is good because it increases flavor intensity and delivers a slightly denser, more luxurious mouthfeel. It’s almost closer to a frozen custard than ice cream.”

