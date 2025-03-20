Shark robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off during the Amazon Spring Sale

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The Amazon Spring Sale has brought a number of discounts to Shark vacuums, both cordless and robotic varieties. On the robot vacuum side of things, you can get the well-regarded Shark AI Ultra robovac for $300, or more than $100 off its regular price.

This is a version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums. It has strong suction power, an easy-to-use mobile app and an extra-large, self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris.

Shark Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $300 $438 This is part of a larger sale on many Shark products. See at Amazon

It's great for pet hair and all-around cleaning tasks. The only major downside is that this isn't a hybrid unit, so it doesn't mop. For that, consider the Shark Matrix Plus. This 2-in-1 robovac vacuums and mops, and it's currently on sale for $400. That's a massive discount of 47 percent, as the typical price is an eyebrow-raising $750.

This one also includes a self-emptying base that can accommodate 60 days of dirt and debris. It boasts a true HEPA filter and excels at mopping away deep stains. This is thanks to powerful scrubbers that operate at 100 times per minute. We couldn't truly recommend this model at its original price, as that's a whole lot of cheddar, but it's a steal right now for $400.