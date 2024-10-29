Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones are $100 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The well-regarded Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $300 via Amazon. This deal knocks $100 off the price, which is a discount of 25 percent. The sale applies to multiple colorways, including black, blue and silver.

These headphones not only found a spot on our list of the best wireless headphones, but they were our very favorite pair. We found them to be exceptionally comfortable, even when wearing the headphones for long periods of time. The ANC is great and the battery life clocks in at around 30 hours per charge, which is a fantastic metric.

The sound is the most important thing with headphones and this model is no slouch. We admired the “crisp, clear sound with balanced tuning and punchy bass.” This is due to new 30mm carbon fiber drivers. In our official review, we noticed that the bass seemed punchier than previous models. We noted that “the lower range is both pleasant and powerful, expanding the overall soundstage.”

We did run into occasional audio issues with macOS, but that was two years ago and it’s likely everything has been patched by now. The only other downside is the price, as $400 is a lot to spend on something like over-ear headphones. However, this deal brings it down to $300 which makes things much more palatable.

