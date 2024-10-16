Sony's ULT Wear wireless headphones are down to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sony makes some of the best headphones around at the higher end but it has a broad range of options available at other price points as well. Our pick for the best wireless headphones is the company's WH-1000XM5, which will typically run you $400. If you can't swing that, the mid-range ULT Wear headphones are a decent option, especially since they're on sale. They've dropped to $148 , which is $52 off the regular price of $200. That marks an all-time low price for this model.

These are the first headphones to use ULT Power Sound, a new iteration of Sony's Extra Bass lineup. So it's safe to say you can expect plenty of oomph on the low end with the ULT Wear.

In fact, we believe that Sony has done a better job of implementing its bass boost tech here than in previous models. We gave the ULT Wear headphones a score of 78 in our review , highlighting the comfortable design, generally strong audio quality and improvements to active noise cancellation.

However, the ULT boost feature can prove to be a bit much. We felt that the ULT 2 setting, which delivers deeper bass and more powerful all-round audio, didn't sound all that good and was somewhat overbearing on the low end. The sound can get muddy in some other instances, such as when playing metal and synth-heavy electronica.

As you might expect, the ULT Wear doesn't have all of the same features as Sony's higher-end headphones. But it does have a number of nifty functions. Putting an open hand over the right ear cup activates Quick Attention mode, which lowers the volume. Sony's Adaptive Sound Control tool can automatically adjust settings based on your activity or location. Other features include 360 Reality Audio with head tracking and 30 hours of battery life.

