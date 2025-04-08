Surfshark VPN's two-year plan drops to only $54

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As someone who has moved around quite a bit, VPNs have always been essential to ensure I can access my sites and shows. The problem is that these often cost a pretty penny, sometimes more than I'm willing to fork out. But, now, our favorite VPN for multiple devices is now having a massive sale.

Surfshark Starter VPN is down to $54 for 27 months — a plan that typically costs $417. It breaks down to $2 each month and three months free. This tier offers perks like a secure VPN, unlimited devices, ad and cookie pop-up blockers, a rotating IP and masked email and personal detail generators.

Surfshark Surfshark Starter Plan – 27 months $54 $417 Get over two years of Surfshark for a fraction of the price. See at Surfshark

The two other plans, Surfshark One and One+, are on sale for $67 and $81, respectively. They both offer the Starter's features, along with scheduled scans, leak alerts, no data tracking or storage and personal data security reports. Surfshark One+ also includes data removal from company databases and data removal from people search sites.

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