The 10th-gen iPad is back on sale for $250

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It's been available for over two years, but Apple's 10th-generation iPad is still the newest model available for the base iPads. Our choice for best budget iPad is a great option for some last-minute present shopping. That's especially the case, right now, as the Apple 10th-gen iPad is down to $250 from $349.

The great markdown comes courtesy of a 20 percent discount and a $29 off coupon that you can apply on the product page. It's available on the Wi-Fi model with 64GB and with a silver finish. The deal also doesn't include AppleCare+, but, for this great a price, all the specificities might be worth it.

Apple Apple iPad (10th Generation) $250 $349.00 A discount and an additional coupon really cut the price of this iPad. See at Amazon

Apple's 10th-gen iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640p resolution. We gave it an 85 in our review thanks to features like its landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and an updated design from its predecessor. It also offers up to 10 hours of battery and recharges using a USB-C port, so you don't have to worry about a lightning charger.

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