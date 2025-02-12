The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $200 off at Amazon

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The MacBook Pro is certainly not a necessity for everyone and the steep price ensures that (I downgraded to an Air, myself, a few years ago). But, every once in a while, a sale makes the superior laptop seem worth it. Right now is one of those times, with the new 14-inch MacBook Pro available for $1,400, down from $1,599.

The sale comes courtesy of a 10 percent off discount and an additional $39 coupon on the product page (just remember to click it before heading to check out). The 14-inch MacBook Pro has 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD storage in either Space Black or Silver.

Apple Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2024) Get it now for $1,400 thanks to an additional coupon. See at Amazon

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro came out late last year and scored a solid 92 in our review. This rating — along with naming the device our pick for best MacBook for creatives — comes thanks to perks such as it fast M4 chips. It also has an exceptionally long battery life, bright display and Sharp 12MP Center Stage webcam.

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