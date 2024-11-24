Advertisement
Engadget
Why you can trust us

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

The 16 best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Dyson and others

Robot vacuum Black Friday deals include hundreds of dollars off a few of our favorites.

valentina palladino
Deputy Editor, Buying Advice
0
Engadget

If vacuuming is one of your least favorite chores, a robot vacuum can take that largely manual process and make it almost entirely automated. And unlike a few years ago, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a decent robot vacuum today. That being said, it’s always advisable to wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period if you want to get the best deal on a brand new robo-vac. This year, we’re seeing steep discounts on some of our favorite machines, including both robot vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners. These are the best Black Friday vacuum deals you can get this year.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.