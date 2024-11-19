The 16 best Black Friday vacuum deals on robot vacs from Shark, iRobot, Dyson and more

Black Friday vacuum deals include hundreds of dollars off a few of our favorites.

By Valentina Palladino
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals Engadget

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If vacuuming is one of your least favorite chores, a robot vacuum can take that largely manual process and make it almost entirely automated. And unlike a few years ago, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a decent robot vacuum today. That being said, it's always advisable to wait for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period if you want to get the best deal on a brand new robo-vac. This year, we're seeing steep discounts on some of our favorite machines, including both robot vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners. These are the best Black Friday vacuum deals you can still get right now.

  • Dyson V11 Origin for $350 (39 percent off): This stick vac comes with four cleaning heads, including Dyson's signature Motorbar and a crevice tool. The built-in LCD screen shows cleaning modes and maintenance tips, and the machine has up to 60 minutes of runtime.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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