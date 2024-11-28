The 19 best Black Friday deals on camera gear from Nikon, DJI, Canon and others

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Black Friday is usually the best sale of the year on cameras and accessories and this year there are some particularly great deals this time around. Most of the major manufacturers including Sony, Canon, DJI, Nikon and GoPro are offering substantial discounts across a wide range of products, whether you're looking to spend a couple hundred dollars or several grand. Those include multiple options from our guide to the best cameras of 2024, so you'll get great value for tried and tested gear. These are the best Black Friday camera deals we found for 2024 that you can still get right now.

Insta360 X4 action cam for $425 (15 percent off) : Insta360's X4 sets the standard for 360 video with up to 8K of resolution, and it's now on sale at the lowest price we've seen yet. Rugged and waterproof, it offers powerful image stabilization, an invisible selfie stick and fun video modes.

Insta360 Ace Pro action cam for $300 (14 percent off) : The Ace Pro is the first action camera with 8K recording, something we've still yet to see from GoPro or DJI. Another unique feature is the flip-up selfie screen that eliminates the need for a front screen. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this model.

GoPro Hero 13 Black accessory bundle for $349 (22 percent off) : GoPro's best deal in my opinion is the Hero 13 Black accessory bundle pack. It not only gives you the company's awesome video camera with up to 5.3K capture, but two enduro batteries, the "Handler" handle, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB microSD card and a carrying case for the same price as the camera alone.

DJI Osmo Action 4 action cam for $209 (30 percent off) : Even though it was superceded by the Action 5, DJI's Osmo Action 4 is still a great action cam. It has a relatively large 1/1.3-inch sensor so it's great in low light, and offers 4K 120p video. You also get DJI's Rocksteady 3.0 stabilization, long battery life and a nifty magnetic locking system.

DJI Mini 4K drone for $239 (20 percent off) : It's right there in the name, as the DJI Mini 4K can shoot 4K30p or 27K 60p video. That's not bad at all at this price and quality is surprisingly good. Best of all, it weighs less than 250 grams so you don't need any kind of a permit to fly it. If you want to get it with extra batteries and a carrying case, the Fly More Combo is also discounted 20 percent to $359 .

Canon EOS R100 camera with two lenses for $499 (40 percent off): This is one of the best camera deals going right now, letting you pick up Canon's small but powerful EOS R100 plus two lenses that cover from 18mm up to 210mm (27-315mm full-frame equivalent). Its size makes it ideal for travel and the lens selection will let you shoot anything from people pics to wildlife or bird shots.

Sony ZV-1 II camera for $698 (22 percent off): The ZV-1 II is an ideal vlogging camera thanks to features like product showcase and background defocus that make it easy for creators to grab the perfect shot. The latest model features a wider zoom lens and more intuitive touchscreen, so it's better than ever for creators on the go.

Nikon Z8 camera for $3,497 (13 percent off): The Nikon Z8 is the most powerful hybrid camera you can get for the money, thanks to the 45.7-megapixel stacked sensor, incredible burst speeds, high image quality and 8K RAW video capture. It stacks up feature-for-feature against Canon's slightly better R5 II, but currently costs a whopping $800 less.

Canon EOS R8 camera for $1,199 (20 percent off): The R8 has Canon's excellent Dual Pixel AF with subject recognition AI, and can shoot bursts at up to 40 fps. It's equally strong with video, supporting oversampled 10-bit 4K at up to 60 fps.

Panasonic Lumix S9 camera with 20mm-60mm lens $1,498 (17 percent off): This is one of the best deals on a full-frame creator camera that we've seen. After testing one recently I found it to be small but powerful, with reliable autofocus, awesome video quality and those famous real-time LUTs so that creators can get the perfect look with no fuss.