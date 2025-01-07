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Black Friday is more than a month behind us, but it seems Beats isn't done with its deals. The 2024 Beats Pill is now $100, down from $150. The last time we saw the speaker on sale for $100 was during Black Friday, and we're glad to see this discount again.

The 2024 Beats Pill is a portable powerhouse with several upgrades compared to its predecessor. It has improved sound quality, and support for lossless audio if you use a USB-C connection. While the official description rates battery life at up to 24, Engadget found that it can go more than that, but only if you keep the volume lower than 50 percent.

Beats Beats Pill 2024 Model The 2024 Beats Pill is on sale for $100 right now. It's the same price as it was during Black Friday. See at Amazon

A standout feature of the 2024 Beats Pill is Stereo mode. If you have two of them, you can connect both to your device and activate this feature. Each speaker then plays one of the two stereo channels, resulting in a wider soundscape. You can also have both play the same audio through Amplify mode, which doubles the sound.