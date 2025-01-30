The 2024 Google Nest Learning Thermostat is $40 off right now

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Many of us in the northern hemisphere are contending with the harsh realities of winter and while the weather outside is often awful, at least we can try to be more comfortable when we're home. A smart thermostat can prove useful on that front as it can optimize the conditions in your home, whether you're there or away. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a popular model, and the latest iteration is on sale. It can now be yours for $240, which is $40 off the regular price.

The thermostat actually dropped to a slightly lower price of $230 during the holidays. Still, a 14 percent discount is nothing to sniff at — especially if the device can help to significantly reduce your energy bills.

Google Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) The latest model of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale. At $240, it's $40 off. The device could help you save significantly on your energy bills. See at Amazon

Google claims that the latest Nest Learning Thermostat delivers more accurate readings thanks to the help of AI. The device can offer suggestions on how to lower your energy usage though, as you might expect, it can automatically adjust settings in your home based on factors like the ambient temperature.

To help measure that, the thermostat comes with a wireless temperature sensor that is said to run for up to three years before a battery replacement is needed. Extra sensors are available to purchase separately — three for $100 or $36.45 for one (usually $40, but that's on sale too). You can connect as many as six to a single Nest Learning Thermostat and placing them around your domicile.

The latest thermostat is more customizable than its predecessors as it has several smartwatch-style faces. You might change the colors or make it appear more like a digital clock. The display is 60 percent larger this time too. In addition, the Nest Thermostat uses integrated Soli radar sensors to determine how close you are to it and automatically adjust the user interface. For instance, as you move back from the display, the thermostat will increase the font size to make text more legible.

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