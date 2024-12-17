The 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is $25 off right now

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I'm really not sure how but suddenly Christmas is only eight days away and the window to order presents online is getting really small. So, if, like me, you've procrastinated a bit this year (ok, every year) then it's time to take action and buy those amazing holiday presents. Fortunately, there are great deals on devices that will not only make great gifts, but will arrive before Santa takes off from the North Pole. These sales include the new 16GB Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which is down to $135 from $160 — a 16 percent discount. However, it's only guaranteed to arrive in time if you're a Prime member.

The markdown brings this 2024 model to just $5 more than it cost during Black Friday. It offers a 7-inch screen and the highest contrast of any Kindle. The Paperwhite model is also waterproof and, Amazon claims, has 25 percent faster page turns. It should last up to 12 weeks on a single charge. This deal is available on the version without Kindle unlimited and is ad-supported.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Get it now for 16 percent off. See at Amazon

Amazon also released a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, a luxe version of the base Paperwhite model. We gave it an 85 in our review thanks to its excellent touch response, auto-adjusting warm front light and overall premium feel. However, we didn't think any of its perks were essential and, for $200, it's a significant jump in price.

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