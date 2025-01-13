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The Meta Quest 3S 256GB model is currently down to $349, its lowest price yet. This is our favorite cheap VR headsets , and at $51 off it's even cheaper than ever.

If you purchase a Meta Quest 3S now, you also get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+. Both freebies have a combined value of $70. The Meta Quest+ subscription unlocks around 25 games, as well as multiplayer support for some titles. Additionally, you can redeem two free games a month. All redeemed apps belong to you, too, so they won't disappear if your subscription ends.

Meta Meta Quest 3S 256GB The 256GB Meta Quest 3S is down to its lowest price yet. It includes Batman: Arkham Shadow and a Meta Quest+ three-month trial. See at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3S doesn't only do VR; its mixed reality capabilities are also excellent. You can adjust how much VR immersion you want and it supports multiple windows in your display for effortless multitasking. The headset itself has speakers, but if you want better sound, you'll have to choose between USB-C earphones or slotting a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter for your other earphones.

If you're interested in a deeper dive into the Meta Quest 3S capabilities, take a look at our review .

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