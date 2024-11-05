The 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD is nearly half off in this early Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There's no such thing as having too much local storage. Whether it's for backups or extra space for all your stuff, an external SSD is always useful to have on hand. Samsung's portable SSDs are a go-to for many folks, and a recent model with ample storage for most people is on sale for nearly half off in an early Black Friday deal.

The 4TB T9 Portable SSD has dropped to $300. That's a $250 discount and the deal brings the external storage device almost to a record low price.

According to Samsung, the T9 is around twice as fast as the T7 (our current pick for the best external SSD for PS5 ). The company claims that it can transfer a 4GB video in nearly two seconds or a 90-minute 4K video (of 21GB) in 12 seconds. The two-lane USB interface offers data transfer rates of up to 20 Gbps, while the SSD has sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s.

That means it shouldn't take long at all to transfer games and other files to and from your PS5's internal storage when need be (the console can run PS4 games from an external drive, but not PS5 titles). It'll be a useful option for moving your files between different computers as well. Alternatively, you might use it to store your 4K movie collection.

