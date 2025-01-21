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The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and there's no better way to enjoy the game at home than watching them on a large TV — particularly an OLED, thanks to its color accuracy. The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is again at the lowest price that we saw during last year's holiday season. It's currently 20 percent off and down to $1,197. While this is the older C3 model from 2023, the newer C4 model costs more, and it remains a good choice if getting the absolute latest model isn't a priority.

The LG C3 OLED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, perfect for streaming shows and movies. The 4K panel also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for console gaming, especially with a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. To make the gaming experience smoother, there's NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to prevent screen tearing. There's a reason we selected it as one of the best gaming TVs , and it still holds true even with newer models on the horizon.

LG LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED TV The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is cheaper than ever right now. It's the 2023 version, but it's a good deal if you don't want to pay more for the newer C4 model. See at Amazon

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