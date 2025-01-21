The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is cheaper than ever right now
It’s the 2023 version, but it’s a good deal if you don’t want to pay more for the newer C4 model.
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The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and there's no better way to enjoy the game at home than watching them on a large TV — particularly an OLED, thanks to its color accuracy. The is again at the lowest price that we saw during last year's holiday season. It's currently 20 percent off and down to $1,197. While this is the older C3 model from 2023, the newer C4 model costs more, and it remains a good choice if getting the absolute latest model isn't a priority.
The LG C3 OLED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, perfect for streaming shows and movies. The 4K panel also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for console gaming, especially with a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. To make the gaming experience smoother, there's NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to prevent screen tearing. There's a reason we selected it as one of the , and it still holds true even with newer models on the horizon.
The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is cheaper than ever right now. It's the 2023 version, but it's a good deal if you don't want to pay more for the newer C4 model.
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