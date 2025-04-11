The Apple M4 MacBook Air is back on sale for $50 off

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Maybe you're in a position where you suddenly need a new laptop to see you through the rest of the school year. Perhaps you've got a bigger tax return than expected and you want to treat yourself. Or it may be that you're a long-time Windows user and fancy a change. Whatever reason you might have for being interested in a MacBook Air, we've got another one. The M4 MacBook Air is back on sale for $949 . That's $50 or five percent off.

That deal is available for the sky blue and starlight colorways of Apple's laptop. But there's not terrible news if you prefer the midnight (black) look — that variant will run you just $5 more at $954.

Apple Apple M4 MacBook Air (13-inch) Our pick for the best MacBook overall and the best laptop for most people is once again on sale. The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air can be yours for $949. See at Amazon

This deal is for the base model of the M4 MacBook Air. It's a 13-inch laptop with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

The M4 MacBook Air arrived several weeks ago and it instantly became our top picks for both the best MacBook overall and the best laptop for most people , supplanting the previous model in both categories. We gave it a score of 92 in our review .

We appreciated the light and thin design, excellent keyboard and touchpad, fast performance and the terrific battery life. The 13-inch model we tested (and the one that's on sale here) ran for 18 hours and 15 minutes while playing HD video. Our only real qualms with the M4 MacBook Air are that it could use more ports and the display (while otherwise great) has a relatively paltry refresh rate of 60Hz.

One of the best things about the M4 MacBook Air is that Apple actually lowered the starting price for this generation of the laptop to $999 from $1,099 for the M3. That's a very welcome change. The current $50 (or $45) discount makes things even sweeter.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.