The Apple Pencil Pro drops to $99 at Amazon

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Those looking to turn their iPad into a note-taking or doodling machine need look no further than the Apple Pencil Pro. The iPhone maker's flagship stylus works with the newest iPads and is on sale for close to a record-low price at the moment. Amazon has it for just $99, or $30 off its regular price.

The Apple Pencil Pro is the company's latest and greatest stylus. It allows for a number of squeeze-based gestures that can be adjusted via a drop-down menu during use. It also includes a gyroscope to detect when the stylus is rolled, which makes it easier to change the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools. Of course, it supports pressure sensitivity.

Apple Apple Pencil Pro This is 23 percent off. See at Amazon

There's even a haptic engine to deliver vibration-based feedback when the pen is being used. And, maybe most conveniently, it works with Apple's Find My network. After all, stylus pens are small and easy to lose. All of this new tech has been squeezed into a package that's actually lighter than the second-gen Apple Pencil.

The primary downside here is the price, which has been mostly alleviated by this sale. Before making a purchase, double-check to ensure that your iPad supports the Pencil Pro. It's only compatible with some of the company's latest tablets, including the 11- and 13-inch iPad Air (M2), and the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4). It also works with the newest iPad Mini.

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