The Apple Watch SE is $80 off right now

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The Apple Watch SE is on sale via Amazon for $169. This is a discount of $80, which represents a savings of over 30 percent. If you've been on the fence regarding Apple's entry-level smartwatch, this could be the perfect excuse to, uh, get off that fence. Or climb it. I'm not exactly sure how that idiom works.

The Watch SE easily found a place on our list of the best Apple smartwatches. Despite being the company's bare-bones model, it still offers plenty of bang for the buck. It can do crash detection, heart rate monitoring, emergency calling and more. There's a reason why we called it "the best smartwatch for the money" in our official review.

It uses the same chip as the original Ultra and the Series 8, so the performance is on point. It's covered in durable Ion-X glass and offers 50 meters of water resistance. The screen isn't quite as bright as with the pricier models, but we still found the display to be "crisp and easy to read." The watch is also lightweight and comfortable.

There are some trade-offs here when compared to Apple's more extravagant smartwatches. The SE doesn't support the new Double Tap feature for Siri requests and it doesn't include a blood oxygen monitor or a temperature sensor. The final caveat? This watch came out in 2022, so a refresh is likely on the horizon.

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