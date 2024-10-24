The Apple Watch Series 10 is $30 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you've been looking to upgrade your smartwatch, now might be the right time. Our favorite smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, is currently on sale with the 42mm model down to $370 from $399 in Jet Black. The 46mm model is down to $399 from $429 and available in Jet Black and Silver Aluminum.

Apple released its Series 10 Watch only a month ago, alongside new products like the AirPods 4 and the iPhone 16. We gave it a 90 in our review features like its thinner frame and bigger screens — from 41mm to 42mm and 45mm to 46mm. The watch also offers music and podcast listening through its onboard speaker, which worked alright for a quick listen in a quiet space. Its battery also lasts slightly longer than its predecessor's.

Health-wise, the Apple Watch Series 10 brings sleep apnea monitoring, tracking your sleeping patterns for 30 days to see if its worth going to a doctor. Notably, the Series 10 Watch doesn't include a Blood Oxygen app as Apple faces ongoing copyright litigation arguing the tech giant infringed on a patent owned by health tech company, Massimo.

