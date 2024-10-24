Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $30 off right now
The sale applies to both the 42mm and 46mm models.
If you've been looking to upgrade your smartwatch, now might be the right time. Our favorite smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, is currently on sale with the 42mm model down to $370 from $399 in Jet Black. The 46mm model is down to $399 from $429 and available in Jet Black and Silver Aluminum.
Apple released its Series 10 Watch only a month ago, alongside new products like the AirPods 4 and the iPhone 16. We gave it a 90 in our review features like its thinner frame and bigger screens — from 41mm to 42mm and 45mm to 46mm. The watch also offers music and podcast listening through its onboard speaker, which worked alright for a quick listen in a quiet space. Its battery also lasts slightly longer than its predecessor's.
Get it now for seven percent off.
Health-wise, the Apple Watch Series 10 brings sleep apnea monitoring, tracking your sleeping patterns for 30 days to see if its worth going to a doctor. Notably, the Series 10 Watch doesn't include a Blood Oxygen app as Apple faces ongoing copyright litigation arguing the tech giant infringed on a patent owned by health tech company, Massimo.
