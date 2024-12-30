The Apple Watch Series 10 is back down to its Black Friday price

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The Apple Watch Series 10 is down to its Black Friday price. You can pick one up for $329 via Amazon , which is a discount of $70 and nearly 20 percent off. Even better? This deal is available for multiple band colors, including jet black, rose gold and more.

This is the company's latest and greatest smartwatch and it easily topped our list of the best Apple wearables . It's thinner and lighter than the Series 9, which is something that we were impressed by in our official review . We also appreciated the larger wide-angle OLED display, which makes some things easier to read. This is particularly useful when trying to navigate via Maps.

There's a brand-new depth gauge, for snorkeling and swimming, and sensors that support sleep apnea detection. The speakers are even much-improved over previous generations, so the Apple Watch Series 10 is a decent option for checking out a podcast. It's just a watch, however, so we can't recommend using the speakers for extended listening. Other people will hear you and music will sound tinny and dull.

The battery life still maxes out at 18 hours. This is somewhat annoying, but the Series 10 can get to 80 percent in just 90 minutes by using a fast-charge-certified charger. That means you just have to find an hour or so to plug it in toward the end of the day if you want to track sleep.

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